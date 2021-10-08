 Skip to main content
Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union makes Tucson Catalina's offense disappear 55-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union stuffed Tucson Catalina 55-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Arizona high school football victory on October 8.

Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union opened a huge 35-0 gap over Tucson Catalina at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Recently on September 24 , Tucson Catalina squared up on Tombstone in a football game . For more, click here.

Tags

