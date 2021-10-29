Flexing muscle: Casa Grande Union rolls over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 28-6

Casa Grande Union swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 28-6 on October 29 in Arizona football.
In recent action on October 15, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Casa Grande Union took on Tucson Sahuaro on October 15 at Casa Grande Union High School.
Casa Grande Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
