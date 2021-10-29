 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flexing muscle: Casa Grande Union rolls over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 28-6

Flexing muscle: Casa Grande Union rolls over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 28-6

Casa Grande Union swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 28-6 on October 29 in Arizona football.

In recent action on October 15, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Casa Grande Union took on Tucson Sahuaro on October 15 at Casa Grande Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

Casa Grande Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News