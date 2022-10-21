Flexing muscle: Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro tightens grip on Tucson Pueblo Magnet 49-14

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro showed top form to dominate Tucson Pueblo Magnet during a 49-14 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 21.
