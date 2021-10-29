Flexing muscle: Tucson Desert View rolls over Tucson Flowing Wells 48-7

Tucson Desert View controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 48-7 victory over Tucson Flowing Wells during this Arizona football game.

Tucson Desert View fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at Tucson Flowing Wells' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 41-0 at first quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 48-7 final-quarter tie.