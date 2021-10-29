Flexing muscle: Tucson Desert View rolls over Tucson Flowing Wells 48-7

Tucson Desert View controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 48-7 victory over Tucson Flowing Wells during this Arizona football game.
In recent action on October 16, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Desert View took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on October 15 at Tucson Desert View High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Tucson Desert View fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at Tucson Flowing Wells' expense.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 41-0 at first quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 48-7 final-quarter tie.
