Flexing muscle: Tucson Salpointe Catholic rolls over Phoenix Sunnyslope 63-24

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Tucson Salpointe Catholic turned out the lights on Phoenix Sunnyslope 63-24 on November 19 in Arizona football action.

The Lancers made the first move by forging a 14-3 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense breathed fire to a 35-17 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's dominance showed as it carried a 56-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

