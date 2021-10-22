Florence tackles Sahuarita 48-7

Florence swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sahuarita 48-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 22.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

