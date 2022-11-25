Gilbert Highland clips Tucson Salpointe Catholic in tight tilt 14-10

Gilbert Highland swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Salpointe Catholic 14-10 on November 25 in Arizona football action.

The Lancers took a 10-7 lead over the Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Gilbert Highland broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Tucson Salpointe Catholic.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.