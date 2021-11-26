 Skip to main content
Glendale's determined rally upends Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 38-27

Glendale fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 38-27 win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 26.

The start wasn't the problem for the Dorados, who began with a 14-0 edge over the Cardinals through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense moved to a 20-14 lead over the Dorados at halftime.

The Cardinals' position showed as they carried a 26-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

