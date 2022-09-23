Goodyear Desert Edge tames Tucson Ironwood Ridge's offense 50-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Tucson Ironwood Ridge on the scoreboard because Goodyear Desert Edge wouldn't allow it in a 50-0 shutout for an Arizona high school football victory on September 23.

