 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodyear Desert Edge tops Tucson Desert View 31-13

Goodyear Desert Edge tops Tucson Desert View 31-13

No quarter was granted as Goodyear Desert Edge blunted Tucson Desert View's plans 31-13 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Goodyear Desert Edge moved in front of Tucson Desert View 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Goodyear Desert Edge's offense darted to a 19-7 lead over Tucson Desert View at halftime.

The Scorpions' control showed as they carried a 25-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 12 , Tucson Desert View squared up on Tucson Cholla in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News