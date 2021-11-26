Goodyear Desert Edge tops Tucson Desert View 31-13

No quarter was granted as Goodyear Desert Edge blunted Tucson Desert View's plans 31-13 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Goodyear Desert Edge moved in front of Tucson Desert View 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Goodyear Desert Edge's offense darted to a 19-7 lead over Tucson Desert View at halftime.

The Scorpions' control showed as they carried a 25-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

