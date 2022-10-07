Gooseggs: Rio Rico hands Tucson Empire a shutout 23-0

Rio Rico sent Tucson Empire home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 23-0 decision in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 7.
The Hawks opened a small 7-0 gap over the Ravens at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Rio Rico and Tucson Empire were both scoreless.
The Hawks held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
