Gooseggs: Rio Rico hands Tucson Empire a shutout 23-0

Rio Rico sent Tucson Empire home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 23-0 decision in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 7.

The Hawks opened a small 7-0 gap over the Ravens at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Rio Rico and Tucson Empire were both scoreless.

The Hawks held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Tucson Empire and Rio Rico played in a 37-0 game on October 15, 2021.

Recently on September 23, Tucson Empire squared off with Glendale Deer Valley in a football game.

