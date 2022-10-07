Halt: Safford refuses to yield to Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 59-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Safford proved that in blanking Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 59-0 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 23, Safford faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Benson on September 23 at Benson High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…