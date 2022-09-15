Halt: San Tan Valley Poston Butte refuses to yield to Tucson Mica Mountain 40-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped San Tan Valley Poston Butte squeeze Tucson Mica Mountain 40-0 in a shutout performance at San Tan Valley Poston Butte High on September 15 in Arizona football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Broncos fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Thunderbolts' expense.

San Tan Valley Poston Butte roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Broncos' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-0 points differential.