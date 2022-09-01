Halt: Tucson Mica Mountain pushes the mute button on Tucson Ironwood Ridge's offense 28-0

Tucson Mica Mountain unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tucson Ironwood Ridge in a 28-0 shutout for an Arizona high school football victory on September 1.
Tucson Mica Mountain drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tucson Ironwood Ridge after the first quarter.
The Thunderbolts registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Nighthawks.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Thunderbolts added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
