Team of the week:

Lots of great choices this week (like Pusch Ridge Christian or Canyon del Oro), but Salpointe Catholic beat one of the top Class 5A teams by 21 points, with one of the touchdowns by opponent Marana coming deep into garbage time.

Just one week in, the Lancers are guaranteed to finish the regular season undefeated against local teams. Salpointe’s schedule includes one school from the Los Angeles area’s San Fernando Valley (Bishop Alemany) and the rest from greater Phoenix. But last week’s win extends the Lancers’ winning streak against Southern Arizona teams to 27. Their last local loss was Sept. 28, 2017, 30-20 at Cienega.

Salpointe senior defensive end Elijah Rushing had two sacks, 10 hurries and six tackles, while his fellow UA commit senior defensive end Keona Wilhite had three sacks, four hurries and five tackles.

Salpointe heads west this week to play at Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany (0-2). According to Maxpreps, the Lancers are 5-1 against out-of-state teams since 2004.

Recruiting trail:

On Friday, Catalina Foothills (1-0) hosts Yuma Catholic (1-0). The visiting Shamrocks feature three-star senior edge Jaxson Jones, who is committed to Oregon. In YC’s season-opening 56-28 win at Tempe Marcos de Niza, he had four sacks and made eight tackles, including six for a loss.

Stat book:

Mica Mountain senior running back/linebacker Kason Colbert ran for 137 yards on 11 carries, a 12.5 average. His longest rush was for 67 yards. He also made 16 tackles on defense and scored two touchdowns.

Sabino senior quarterback/cornerback Cameron Hackworth passed for 181 yards and two scores, going 9 for 12. He also returned a punt 29 yards.

Tucson High senior running back Prince Mugisha ran for 135 yards on 18 carries in the Badgers’ 62-24 win over Phoenix South Mountain. Mugisha also scored two touchdowns.

Quotable:

“There was just a little meat left on that bone,” Canyon del Oro head coach Dustin Peace said to azpreps365.com. “We just didn’t finish the job when we had the opportunity to do it.”

The Dorados held on beat 2022 3A state champions Mesa Eastmark 21-14 last Friday after jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first half.

Going social:

“The 2A & 3A State Football Championship should be played @ Rio Rico High School. ... Beautiful Athletic Facilities and Weather! Over 23 million dollars has been pumped into the Facilities. Best views in the State Outside Sedona! The AIA needs to consider it!”

— Jon Roberts, Casa Grande Vista Grande head coach, after his Spartans’ 44-0 win over Rio Rico last week on X/Twitter. (For reference, last year’s 3A state championship was at Phoenix Desert Vista; the 2A game was at Safford.)

Next level:

Salpointe plays at Bishop Alemany on Friday and a slew of Alemany alumni should play in Tucson on Saturday. UA sophomore cornerback Ephesians Prysock, senior running back Nazar Bombata, freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr. and freshman offensive lineman Rhino Tapa’atoutai are products of the Alemany-to-Arizona pipeline.

The UA’s favorite high school, at least when it comes to recruiting: Chandler, which has six alumni on the Wildcats’ 2023 roster.

Games of the week:

Buena (1-0) at Ironwood Ridge (1-0):

In a rematch of last year’s season finale for both sides — one that saw Ironwood Ridge shocked Sierra Vista Buena, the IR comes in after a 59-30 win at Chandler Seton Catholic Prep while Buena is fresh from a 40-0 win over Laveen Betty H. Fairfax.

Buena went 7-3 last year, but a win by Ironwood Ridge kept Buena from the playoffs; and though IR went 1-9 last year, the Nighthawks return almost everyone in 2023.

Canyon del Oro (1-0) at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain (1-0):

CDO opened the season with a 21-14 win over last season’s 3A champion (Mesa Eastmark), while Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain opened with a 24-14 win over Snowflake; it was Snowflake that knocked CDO out of the 4A state tournament last year in overtime in the semifinals.

Plus the coaches have reached the state championship game five times (twice for CDO's Dustin Peace; three times for BM's Bob Young).

Inside the video vault: