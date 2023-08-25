Team of the week:

Sabino opened the season with a 55-28 win at Coolidge. The Bears beat the Sabercats 42-20 last year.

The Berryhill brothers (senior receiver/safety Savaughn and junior receiver/linebacker/safety Shamar) had 283 all purpose yards led by Shamar’s 199 receiving yards; freshman brother Romeo had three tackles and an interception.

Sabino travels to Sahuaro to renew the east-side TUSD rivalry on Friday at 7 p.m.

Recruiting trail:

Salpointe features five-star edge Elijah Rushing (UA commit), three-star defensive lineman Keona Wilhite (UA commit) and three-star tackle Luis Cordova (undecided). The Lancers face one of the top 5A teams in Marana on Friday.

Stat book:

Sabino senior quarterback Cameron Hackworth passed the 5,000 yard career passing mark last week in Sabino’s opener. According to the AIA he’s the 13th Southern Arizona signal caller to reach that milestone.

Bisbee junior quarterback Sebastian Lopez was responsible for 427 combined passing/rushing yards and 6 combined TDs as the Pumas beat Benson 43-13.

Palo Verde sophomore Kameron Pippen tallied 110 all purpose yardage, including running for 54 and returning an interception 30 in the Titans’ 12-6 loss at Wellton Antelope.

Record keeping:

Tucson area schools with multiple football state championships:

• Tucson High (4 — 1965, 1966, 1970, 1971)

• Canyon del Oro (3 — 1976, 1977, 2009)

• Marana (3 — 1964, 1967, 1968)

• Sabino (3 — 1990, 1992, 1998)

• Amphiteater (2 — 1974, 1979)

• Sunnyside (2 — 2001, 2003).

21st century Tucson area schools football state championships:

• 2015 (Pusch Ridge, Division IV)

• 2013 (Salpointe, Division II)

• 2012 (Ironwood Ridge, Division II)

• 2009 (Canyon del Oro, 4A-I)

• 2005 (Palo Verde, 4A-II)

• 2003 (Sunnyside, 4A)

• 2001 (Sunnyside, 4A).

Quotable:

“That’s what we’ve been preaching all summer long is to just compete. When adversity hits, don’t hang your head. Fight harder.”

— Sean Holley, first-year Bisbee coach, to the Arizona Republic after his team’s win over Benson

Going social:

“Just a heads up... I was told yesterday to expect that more high school football game to be moved to Thursday nights throughout the season because of a statewide referee shortage.”

— Lee Patterson, sports director, KATO-AM in Safford; @radioguyaz99 on X (Twitter)

Games of the week:

Marana (10-2 in 2022) at Salpointe Catholic (7-5 in 2022)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Location: 1545 East Copper Street

Notable: Two of the top programs in Southern Arizona face off in Salpointe’s, only regular season game against a local school. The Lancers (in 6A) and the Tigers (in 5A) are both coming off appearances in the state elite eight.

Pusch Ridge Christian (11-2 in 2022) vs. Show Low (11-2 in 2022)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: NAU Walkup Skydome; 1705 S San Francisco Street, Flagstaff

Notable: Pusch Ridge and Show Low both reached the 3A state semifinals last year. Plus the Skydome could be a great place for football fans to beat the heat this weekend. Thursday through Saturday NAU’s stadium is hosting eight games, including triple headers on Friday and Saturday. The high for Flagstaff for Friday is forecast to be 77 degrees.

