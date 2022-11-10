Just a bit better: Sierra Vista Buena slips past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 15-6

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sierra Vista Buena didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Ironwood Ridge 15-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 28, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson on October 28 at Tucson High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…