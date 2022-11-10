Just a bit better: Sierra Vista Buena slips past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 15-6

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sierra Vista Buena didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Ironwood Ridge 15-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.