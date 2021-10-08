Maricopa Sequoia Pathway staggers Tucson Tanque Verde with punishing performance 34-7

Maricopa Sequoia Pathway's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tucson Tanque Verde 34-7 during this Arizona football game.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
Recently on September 24 , Tucson Tanque Verde squared up on Gilbert San Tan Charter in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
