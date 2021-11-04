Mesa Dobson collects victory over Tucson 25-14

Playing with a winning hand, Mesa Dobson trumped Tucson 25-14 in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 4.

Mesa Dobson's offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over Tucson at halftime.

The Mustangs' upper hand showed as they carried a 25-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.