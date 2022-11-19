 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mesa Eastmark finds its way to knock off Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 45-10

Mesa Eastmark dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 45-10 victory over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 19.

Recently on November 4, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

