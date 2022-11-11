Mesa Eastmark gallops past Tucson Sabino 42-28

Mesa Eastmark handed Tucson Sabino a tough 42-28 loss on November 11 in Arizona football.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
There was no room for doubt as the Firebirds added to their advantage with a 21-7 margin in the closing period.
