Mesa Eastmark gives Tucson Sabino the business 56-19

Mesa Eastmark gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Sabino 56-19 for an Arizona high school football victory on October 14.

Mesa Eastmark opened with a 21-0 advantage over Tucson Sabino through the first quarter.

The Firebirds opened an immense 42-7 gap over the Sabercats at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Firebirds added to their advantage with a 14-12 margin in the closing period.

Recently on September 30, Tucson Sabino squared off with Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

 

