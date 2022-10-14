Mesa Eastmark gives Tucson Sabino the business 56-19

Mesa Eastmark gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Sabino 56-19 for an Arizona high school football victory on October 14.
Mesa Eastmark opened with a 21-0 advantage over Tucson Sabino through the first quarter.
The Firebirds opened an immense 42-7 gap over the Sabercats at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Firebirds added to their advantage with a 14-12 margin in the closing period.
