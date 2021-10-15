 Skip to main content
Mesa Skyline rains down on Tucson 48-31

Mesa Skyline rains down on Tucson 48-31

Mesa Skyline trucked Tucson on the road to a 48-31 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Tucson squared up on Tucson Rincon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

