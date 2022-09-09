Mesa Skyline wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Tucson 47-28

NASA would envy the blast off Mesa Skyline authored on Friday while dispatching Tucson 47-28 during this Arizona football game.
Mesa Skyline jumped in front of Tucson 26-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Coyotes' offense jumped in front for a 33-21 lead over the Badgers at the intermission.
Mesa Skyline struck to a 40-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 47-28.
The last time Mesa Skyline and Tucson played in a 48-31 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
