Nerve-racking affair ends with Tucson Desert View on top of Sierra Vista Buena 20-13

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Desert View's locker room after Friday's 20-13 win against Sierra Vista Buena in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 5.
Tucson Desert View's offense jumped to a 12-7 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
Tucson Desert View put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sierra Vista Buena 8-6 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 22, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Flowing Wells on October 22 at Sierra Vista Buena High School.
