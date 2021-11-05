Nerve-racking affair ends with Tucson Desert View on top of Sierra Vista Buena 20-13

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Desert View's locker room after Friday's 20-13 win against Sierra Vista Buena in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 5.

Tucson Desert View's offense jumped to a 12-7 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Tucson Desert View put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sierra Vista Buena 8-6 in the last stanza.