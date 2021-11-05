 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nerve-racking affair ends with Tucson Desert View on top of Sierra Vista Buena 20-13

Nerve-racking affair ends with Tucson Desert View on top of Sierra Vista Buena 20-13

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Desert View's locker room after Friday's 20-13 win against Sierra Vista Buena in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 5.

Tucson Desert View's offense jumped to a 12-7 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Tucson Desert View put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sierra Vista Buena 8-6 in the last stanza.

In recent action on October 22, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Flowing Wells on October 22 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News