 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro breezes past Douglas 49-6

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-6 win over Douglas in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Recently on September 30, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with Phoenix St. Marys in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News