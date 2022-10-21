No pain, no gain: Tucson Marana overcomes Tucson Sunnyside 21-6

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Tucson Marana still prevailed 21-6 against Tucson Sunnyside for an Arizona high school football victory on October 21.

