No pain, no gain: Tucson Marana overcomes Tucson Sunnyside 21-6

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Tucson Marana still prevailed 21-6 against Tucson Sunnyside for an Arizona high school football victory on October 21.
The last time Tucson Marana and Tucson Sunnyside played in a 36-35 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Tucson Marana faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson on October 7 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.