No quarter given: Catalina Foothills puts down Rio Rico 63-29

Catalina Foothills built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 63-29 win over Rio Rico in Arizona high school football action on October 28.

The last time Catalina Foothills and Rio Rico played in a 42-0 game on October 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 14, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Rio Rico took on Sahuarita on October 14 at Sahuarita High School. Click here for a recap

