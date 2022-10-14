No quarter given: Tucson Marana puts down Nogales 77-16

Tucson Marana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Nogales 77-16 in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Tucson Marana and Nogales faced off on October 29, 2021 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Tucson Marana faced off against Mesa Westwood and Nogales took on Tucson Mountain View on September 30 at Nogales High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.