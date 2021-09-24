 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No quit here; El Cajon Granite Hills fights back to beat Sahuarita Walden Grove 41-27

No quit here; El Cajon Granite Hills fights back to beat Sahuarita Walden Grove 41-27

El Cajon Granite Hills stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 41-27 win over Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The Red Wolves started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Red Wolves' expense.

The Eagles jumped over the Red Wolves when the fourth quarter began 27-13.

It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Eagles and the Red Wolves both had the scoreboard blinking in a 41-27 knot.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News