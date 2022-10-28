Nogales posts win at Tucson Rincon's expense 31-13

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Nogales will take its 31-13 victory over Tucson Rincon at Tucson Rincon High on October 28 in Arizona football action.
Last season, Nogales and Tucson Rincon faced off on October 15, 2021 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Nogales took on Tucson Marana on October 14 at Tucson Marana High School. Click here for a recap
