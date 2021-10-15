 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nogales squeezes past Tucson Rincon 35-26

Nogales squeezes past Tucson Rincon 35-26

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Nogales wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 35-26 over Tucson Rincon at Nogales High on October 15 in Arizona football action.

In recent action on October 1, Nogales faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Rincon took on Tucson on October 1 at Tucson Rincon High School. For a full recap, click here.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News