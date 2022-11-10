 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nogales takes victory lap past Tucson Cholla 42-21

Nogales gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Cholla 42-21 in Arizona high school football on November 10.

In recent action on October 28, Nogales faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Sunnyside on October 29 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

