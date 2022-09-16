Not for the faint of heart: Chandler Arizona College Prep topples Sahuarita Walden Grove 28-20

The cardiac kids of Chandler Arizona College Prep unleashed every advantage to outlast Sahuarita Walden Grove 28-20 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 16.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted in front for a 13-6 lead over the Red Wolves at halftime.

Chandler Arizona College Prep steamrolled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Wolves tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.