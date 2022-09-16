 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not for the faint of heart: Chandler Arizona College Prep topples Sahuarita Walden Grove 28-20

The cardiac kids of Chandler Arizona College Prep unleashed every advantage to outlast Sahuarita Walden Grove 28-20 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 16.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted in front for a 13-6 lead over the Red Wolves at halftime.

Chandler Arizona College Prep steamrolled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Wolves tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on September 2 , Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News