Not for the faint of heart: Rio Rico topples Tucson Amphitheater 24-21

Rio Rico weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 24-21 victory against Tucson Amphitheater during this Arizona football game.
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Rio Rico squared off with November 12, 2021 at Rio Rico High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 21, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Rio Rico took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on October 21 at Rio Rico High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.