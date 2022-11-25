Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro chalks up convincing victory over Phoenix Thunderbird 28-3

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-3 win against Phoenix Thunderbird in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 25.
Recently on November 10, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with Tucson Mica Mountain in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
