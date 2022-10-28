Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro controls the action and Casa Grande Vista Grande 56-14

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Casa Grande Vista Grande 56-14 on October 28 in Arizona football action.
In recent action on October 14, Casa Grande Vista Grande faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Douglas on October 14 at Douglas High School. Click here for a recap
