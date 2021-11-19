 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro hustles by Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu in victory 35-21

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro hustles by Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu in victory 35-21

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu 35-21 in Arizona high school football action on November 19.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu took a 14-13 lead over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro heading to halftime locker room.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News