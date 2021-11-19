Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro hustles by Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu in victory 35-21

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu 35-21 in Arizona high school football action on November 19.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu took a 14-13 lead over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro heading to halftime locker room.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Lake Havasu City Lake Havasu.

