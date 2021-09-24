Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro records sound decision over Catalina Foothills 21-14

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro nabbed it to nudge past Catalina Foothills 21-14 in Arizona high school football action on September 24.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

