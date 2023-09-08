Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro recorded a big victory over Tucson Desert View 50-20 for an Arizona high school football victory at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on Sept. 8.
Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Desert View squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Mesa Eastmark and Tucson Desert View took on Surprise Willow Canyon on Aug. 25 at Tucson Desert View High School.
