Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro slides past Phoenix St. Marys in fretful clash 13-7

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro passed in a 13-7 victory at Phoenix St. Marys' expense on November 18 in Arizona football.

