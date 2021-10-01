Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro survives taut tilt with Tucson Ironwood Ridge 26-22

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro passed in a 26-22 victory at Tucson Ironwood Ridge's expense for an Arizona high school football victory on October 1.

The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Ironwood Ridge, who began with a 14-6 edge over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro through the end of the first quarter.

The Nighthawks came from behind to grab the advantage 14-12 at halftime over the Dorados.

The Dorados broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-14 lead over the Nighthawks.

