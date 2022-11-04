Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro takes victory lap past Tucson Empire 37-6

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Tucson Empire's defense for a 37-6 win in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Recently on October 21, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with Tucson Pueblo Magnet in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…