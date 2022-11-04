 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro takes victory lap past Tucson Empire 37-6

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Tucson Empire's defense for a 37-6 win in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Recently on October 21, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with Tucson Pueblo Magnet in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News