Peoria Sunrise Mountain dominated Tucson Mountain View 53-14 in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Peoria Sunrise Mountain opened with a 14-7 advantage over Tucson Mountain View through the first quarter.
The Mustangs opened a mammoth 35-14 gap over the Mountain Lions at halftime.
Peoria Sunrise Mountain breathed fire to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Gilbert.
