Phoenix Arcadia earns narrow win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet 12-7

With little to no wiggle room, Phoenix Arcadia nosed past Tucson Pueblo Magnet 12-7 on October 1 in Arizona football action.

The Titans drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

Tucson Pueblo Magnet fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Phoenix Arcadia would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.