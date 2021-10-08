Phoenix Pinnacle wins tense tussle with Tucson Salpointe Catholic 28-21

Phoenix Pinnacle topped Tucson Salpointe Catholic 28-21 in a tough tilt in Arizona high school football on October 8.

The first quarter gave the Pioneers a 7-0 lead over the Lancers.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

