Phoenix Pinnacle wins tense tussle with Tucson Salpointe Catholic 28-21

Phoenix Pinnacle topped Tucson Salpointe Catholic 28-21 in a tough tilt in Arizona high school football on October 8.
The first quarter gave the Pioneers a 7-0 lead over the Lancers.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!