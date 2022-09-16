Phoenix Sierra Linda squeezes past Tucson Empire 14-12

Phoenix Sierra Linda poked just enough holes in Tucson Empire's defense to garner a taut, 14-12 victory on September 16 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Empire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Phoenix Sierra Linda as the first quarter ended.

The Ravens took a 12-8 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Ravens' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Bulldogs.