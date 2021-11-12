Phoenix Sunnyslope tacks win on Tucson Empire 42-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Phoenix Sunnyslope turned out the lights on Tucson Empire 42-6 in Arizona high school football on November 12.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Phoenix Sunnyslope's offense breathed fire to a 28-0 lead over Tucson Empire at the intermission.

Phoenix Sunnyslope's rule showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

