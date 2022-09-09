Pima stonewalls Tucson Tanque Verde 43-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Pima followed in snuffing Tucson Tanque Verde's offense 43-0 in Arizona high school football on September 9.

Pima roared in front of Tucson Tanque Verde 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.