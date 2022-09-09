 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pima stonewalls Tucson Tanque Verde 43-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Pima followed in snuffing Tucson Tanque Verde's offense 43-0 in Arizona high school football on September 9.

Pima roared in front of Tucson Tanque Verde 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on August 26 , Tucson Tanque Verde squared off with Morenci in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News