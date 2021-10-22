Point of emphasis; Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro allows no points in stopping Tucson Pueblo Magnet 47-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro blank Tucson Pueblo Magnet 47-0 on October 22 in Arizona football action.
In recent action on October 8, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Safford and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Peoria on October 8 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro a 12-0 lead over Tucson Pueblo Magnet.
Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro opened a huge 40-0 gap over Tucson Pueblo Magnet at halftime.
The Dorados took control in the third quarter with a 47-0 advantage over the Warriors.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
